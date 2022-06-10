Love Island spoilers: Davide angry with Luca as Liam delivers unexpected news around firepit

Love Island is set to air its most dramatic episode yet tonight (10 June).

The eighth run of the reality series may have only started on Monday (6 June), but tensions are rising in the Spanish villa.

In what has been a fairly tame series so far, the next episode will show two of the male contestants locking heads over one of the girls.

The heated exchange occurs between Brighton-based Luca and self-proclaimed “Italian stallion” Davide, who isn’t happy that Luca didn’t forewarn him about taking Gemma for a chat.

After hearing that Davide wanted to talk with him, Luca sets time aside for a conversation, telling Davide: “I hear you’re pissed off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

In responde, Davide tells him:“I am not pissedd off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her.’”

Defending himselkf, Luca replies:“It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa; you’re going to see it, aren’t you?”

Meanwhile, Liam tells the group he has some news to share and gathers everybody to tell them

“I think we need to have a chat – we need to get everyone by the fire pit,” he says.

Is Liam about to quit ‘Love Island?’

It’s currently unknown what Liam wants to tell his fellow contestants, but it seems like he might be about to leave the series.

The news comes before the next recoupling, which Paige says “couldn’t have come at a worst time”.

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox. Find The Independent’s review of the latest episode here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island spoilers: Davide angry with Luca as Liam delivers unexpected news around firepit