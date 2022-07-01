Love Island fans are excited over the news that Casa Amor will undergo a new format.

The ITV2 series’ midway point is always marked by the introduction of a twist that sees the boys enter a secret villa to mingle with a selection of new girls.

It’s considered the ultimate relationship tester, and has been known to cause some of the biggest moments in the show’s history.

It was revealed at the end of Thursday’s episode (30 June) that Casa Amor would be returning this weekend. However, according to sources, it will play out in a different form than it has for the last three years.

It’s essentially been revealed in a preview for Friday’s episode (1 July) that, instead of the boys joining the new villa, the girls will instead be the ones who are whisked away.

The synopsis for the next instalment, shared by ITV2, reads: “the girls receive a surprise text” inviting them out to a cocktail night. The synopsis then reads: “What exactly will the girls’ cocktail night entail? And is everything as it seems?”

Will Gemma Owen’s head be turned in Casa Amor?

Casa Amor typically lasts for four days, and is ended when each contestant makes a choice whether to stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.

All eyes will be on Gemma Owen, who viewers believe isn’t feeling her romance with Luca Bish. Will her head be turned in the new villa?

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island spoiler: ‘Girls will go to Casa Amor’ in huge test for Gemma’s loyalty to Luca