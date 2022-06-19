Love Island shock as contestant dumped from villa after Danica makes recoupling decision

Love Island has continued with its most dramatic episode yet on Sunday (19 June).

After a few days of waiting for the conclusion to the cliffhanger dropped at the end of the previous episode, which aired on Friday (17 June), fans have now discovered who Danica picked in the recoupling.

The newcomer was informed that she would have to make her choice, despite only having a short amount of time to get to know them.

This threw the safety of both Paige and Gemma into question considering Danica seemed to be getting close with Jacques and Luca.

Ultimately, she picked Luca, leaving Gemma on her own and Luca to hesitantly couple up with Danica.

Elsewhere, Tasha picked Andrew, Amber picked Dami, Ekin-Su picked Jay, which left Gemma to pick Davide. Paige then picked Jacques with Indiyah picking Ikenna.

This meant that Remi Lambert was dumped from the villa.

Before entering the villa, Manchester-based model Remi revealed that his journey to the show has come from being a faithful viewer of previous seasons.

