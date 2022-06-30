There was only one name on everyone’s mind when Gemma and Luca entered the hideaway together during Thursday night’s (30 June) Love Island.

Michael Owen’s name began trending on social media almost immediately after viewers saw his daughter, Gemma, enjoy some private time with her current partner.

Viewers cracked jokes about the former England footballer’s reaction, with Owen having previously made his reactions to Gemma’s Love Island exploits publically known.

As part of a challenge that aired on Tuesday night (28 June), Gemma was tasked with dressing up in a seductive outfit in the hopes of raising the pulses of Luca and the other boys in the villa.

When the episode aired, Gemma’s football legend father appeared to share his reaction to the scenes on social media.

While Owen has yet to react to this week’s episode at the time of writing, viewers were quick to make light of the situation on Twitter.

“Michael Owen is not going to like this,” one person joked.

“Michael Owen calling Ofcom rn,” another quipped.

“Michael Owen just switched off the tv and popped a sleeping pill and went to bed,” someone else commented.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 on Friday 1 July.

Source Link Love Island: ‘Michael Owen’ trends within minutes as Gemma and Luca spend night in hideaway