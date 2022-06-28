Michael Owen has seemingly responded to his daughter Gemma taking part in Love Island’s infamous heart rate challenge.

Nineteen-year-old Gemma, an international dressage rider, is one of this year’s contestants in the ITV2 dating show.

As part of a challenge that aired on Tuesday night (28 June), Gemma was tasked with dressing up in a seductive outfit in the hopes of raising the pulses of her partner, Luca, and the other boys in the villa.

Her outfit involved a riding crop in a nod to her successful career and her love of horses.

As the episode aired, Gemma’s football legend father shared his reaction to the scenes on social media.

Posting on Twitter, the former England and Liverpool player simply used an emoji of a face covering their eyes with their hands.

Fans of the show have been speculating on how Owen would react to his eldest child appearing in the series since Gemma was announced as part of the season eight cast.

Michael Owen reacts to daughter Gemma’s appearance on Love Island

This appears to be the first time the sports star has addressed Gemma’s participation in the saucy series.

“Turn the TV off, pal,” one fan suggested.

Meanwhile, in the villa, Gemma’s efforts in getting the boys’ hearts racing didn’t go unrewarded; Luca, Jay and Jacques all reported their highest pulse rates during her performance.

Love Island continues nightly (except Saturdays) on ITV2 at 9pm.

Source Link Love Island: Michael Owen reacts to daughter Gemma in infamous heart rate challenge