Love Island: Liam explains why he quit series after surprise exit

Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn has quit the show five days into the new series.

In scenes that aired Friday (10 June), it was revealed that the 22-year-old had decided to leave the Spanish villa.

After gathering the contestants around the firepit, Liam, who said he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving, said: “I don’t really think I’ve been giving 100 per cent Liam; I’m miles off that.

“Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that’s the goal, isnt it? But when you‘re not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that.”

He continued: “This isn’t a spur of the moment type of thing, so yeah I’ve made a decision that I am going to leave the villa. It’s been a breeze – it’s been an absolute ball. You’re all unreal.”

Ahead of the launch of the new series, the public paired Liam with Gemma Owen, who went on to dump him in favour of Davide Sanclimenti.

Gemma approached him after revealing she ‘”felt bad” by his decision.

Liam has quit ‘Love Island’

“It’s just a shame ‘cause we get on well and we started it together, and it’s going to be weird not to have you around,” she told him, adding: “You’re such a genuine guy and I do care for you. I’ll miss you.”

The pair embraced before Liam’s departure.

Davide is now battling for Gemma’s attentions with Luca Bish, with the pair set to lock heads in the next episode.

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox. Find The Independent’s review of the latest episode here.

