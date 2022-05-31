Love Island: Last year’s winners and all previous champions

Love Island is sliding back into our lives, for its second season to be filmed during the pandemic.

ITV has recently announced the roster of telegenic contestants who are looking for love in the sun-bleached villa, with this year’s stars including the daughter of an England footballer and the show’s first ever deaf contestant

You can click here for a rundown of all the stars of Love Island 2022.

Previous winners of the series have included Jack Fincham, who filmed a Q&A with The Independent last year in which he answered reader’s questions about the reality behind the hit ITV2 series.

Here’s a reminder of all the winners from previous series of Love Island…

Series One (2015)

The winners of the very first series of modern Love Island were Jessica Hayes and Max Morley, who each bagged £50,000 at the series’ conclusion.

It was only 40 days after the show ended that the pair announced they were separating, however, to the dismay of fans.

Series Two (2016)

Cara and Nathan on ‘Love Island’

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey were crowned victorious in Love Island’s second season, having got together on the very first day of the show.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were the couple to narrowly miss out.

De la Hoyde and Massey are reportedly still an item, with the couple having two children together.

Series Three (2017)

Love Island’s third season saw Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies claim the top spot, beating Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes at the finish.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies pictured at the premiere of ‘Logan Lucky’ in 2017 (Getty Images)

The duo didn’t stay together for long after the show’s conclusion, but reportedly remain on good terms. Following his Love Island success, Cetinay has been seen on This Morning as the ITV series’ showbiz reporter.

Davies, meanwhile, has appeared on stage in Dolly Parton’s West End musical 9 to 5.

Series Four (2018)

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer at a ‘Love Island’ photocall (Getty Images)

The fourth season was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who split up not long after the series ended.

Dyer, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, has since gone on to co-present the TV series True Love or True Lives with her father, while Fincham appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

You can watch The Independent’s Q&A with Fincham here.

Series Five (2019)

In a shocking turnout for the books, Irish contestant Greg O’Shea entered the villa with only two weeks left of the series, partnering up with Amber Gill and finishing as the winners.

After the series concluded, Gill signed a lucrative clothing deal, while O’Shea returned to Ireland to finish his law degree, with their relationship lasting less than two months in total.

Series Six (2020)

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp photographed in June 2021 (Getty Images for Walt Disney Stu)

The controversial “winter” version of Love Island transposed the action from Mallorca to Cape Town, with mixed results.

The series was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who remain a couple to this day.

Series Seven (2021)

Millie and Liam on ‘Love Island’

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of last year’s Love Island, which took place during the Covid pandemic.

The couple are assumed to still be together at time of writing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island: Last year’s winners and all previous champions