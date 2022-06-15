Love Island: Jacques threatens to ‘flatten’ new boy as things get heated in villa

Things are getting heated in the Love Island villa, with rugby star Jacques O’Neill threatening to “flatten” one of the new boys.

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode, a dramatic preview showed bombshells Jay Younger and Remi Lambert winding up the other islanders around the firepit.

Jay suggests that Jacques is “a bit small” for a rugby player – a comment that didn’t go down well.

“Oh really? If you run at me I’ll flatten you, lad…” Jacques replies, before the credits started to roll.

