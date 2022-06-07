Love Island series eight kicked off last night and introduced a group of new contestants including its first deaf islanderTasha Ghouri.

On her first night in the villa, the 23-year-old from North Yorkshire revealed to her fellow castmates that she was born completely deaf and was met with resounding support.

However, fans of the show were quick to call out the show’s producer, ITV, for not including subtitles in their live broadcast.

“Some irony of the first deaf contestant on #LoveIsland being celebrated but @itvhub has no subtitles on the live show [crying emoji],” one such tweet read.

ITV responded on Twitter, writing: “We’re sorry for the disappointment. We’re working on subtitle offering including on the live streams so watch this space!”

A spokesperson for the show told Metro: “All Love Island programmes will carry subtitles on ITV2 and for catch-up on the ITV Hub.”

(Twitter )

Ghouri went viral last year after pictures of her modelling earrings for fashion giant Asos – in which her cochlear implant could be seen – were widely shared.

She said that her friends and family call her “inspirational”, adding: “I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every night except for Saturdays.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island: ITV responds after fans call out lack of subtitles despite first deaf contestant