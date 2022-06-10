Love Island is back: Shop Ekin-Su’s pre-loved inspired look on eBay

Officially marking the start of summer, Love Island is back on our screens – and this year, the show is breaking up with fast fashion and partnering up with its first-ever second-hand clothing sponsor.

Announcing a gear shift for 2022, contestants will be donning pre-loved pieces courtesy of resale platform, eBay. The show’s new sponsor comes after years of controversy for their partnership with fast-fashion giant I Saw It First, which sells clothes for as little as £2. Owing to the fact that viewers were able to shop the exact outfits worn by the Islanders themselves, Love Island has been widely criticised for encouraging a disposable attitude to dressing.

This year, the islander’s second-hand ensembles are being bought and styled by vintage-clothing specialist Amy Bannerman who has dressed everyone from Dua Lipa to Sophie Turner and Rita Ora.

The first week has already shown Bannerman and her team of eBay-obsessed stylists to be taking inspiration from some of this summer’s hottest trends, including the Y2K revival and dopamine dressing.

During launch night, contestant Indiyah channeled the former with a pre-loved turquoise Poster Girl cut-out dress that was bought on the resale platform for almost half its original retail price. And in last night’s episode, she also tapped into the ‘Aughts with a toweling strapless romper that sold for just £15, while newcomer Ekin-Su donned an on-trend corset dress from House of CB to make her “bombshell” entrance.

This new partnership for Love Island indicates a wider change of attitudes – new research from the second-hand clothes site reveals that shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion, with 20 per cent admitting that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago.

With searches for cut-out dresses already up by 79 per cent on eBay and reversible dresses up by a huge 200 per cent, it’s clear that Love Island is once again defining this summer’s fashion trends – only now in a more socially conscious way.

And just like in previous years, you can still dress like the islanders – this time, shopping from Ebay’s dedicated Love Island hub. There you’ll find pieces inspired by the contestant’s outfits worn throughout the series.

With cut-out pieces and corset dressesfirmly on the sartorial agenda this week, these are the best pre-loved pieces from eBay to turn heads.

Oh Polly Cindy corset mini dress in brown, size 4: £30, Ebay.co.uk

(Oh Polly )

Channel bombshell Ekin-Su’s debut look with this Oh Polly corset mini dress that’s more than half the price of its retail value. Thanks to Bridgerton, corsets are in vogue and this bandage-style dress is a chic take. The built-in corset is adjustable while the wide shoulder straps offer further support.

Buy now

House of CB London orange bandage cut out dress, size small: £35, Ebay.co.uk

(kayden4231/eBay)

With House of CB’s dresses costing upwards of £100, this second-hand bandage dress is a steal. Coming in a summery burnt orange hue, the body skimming midi is throwing it back to the Noughties with cut out detailing on each side – bang on trend for SS22.

Buy now

Asos Design cut out midi dress, size 12: £25, Ebay.co.uk

This laid-back take on the cut out dress trend from Asos Design is reselling for just £25. With its midi length, long-sleeves, chic tie front and understated cut out dealing, it’s the perfect easy-breezy piece for this summer and beyond.

Buy now

Miss Selfridge black cut out dress, size 10: £5, Ebay.co.uk

(stepscic-0/eBay)

Boasting the same front cut out design as Indiyah’s dress on launch night, as well as a side slit with plaited detailing, this Miss Selfridge midi will set you back just £5. Always reliable, a black midi can see you through summer soirees and glam winter parties alike.

Buy now

Oh Polly Cassia asymmetric cut out mini dress in rose, size 6: £23, Ebay.co.uk

(Oh Polly )

From dopamine dressing to cut outs and micro hems, this Oh Polly number ticks all the trending boxes and the seller says it’s brand new with tags. A favourite of influencers, the brand’s mini dress usually go for around £50 so you’ll be saving 50 per cent buy showing some second hand love on Ebay.

Buy now

Zara linen blend dress with cut out detail, size medium: £42, Ebay.co.uk

Green is one of the colours of the season and this Zara linen midi is a nice way to tap into the trend. The cut out detailing is subtle at the back while the halter neck will make for a flattering fit. New with tags, it’s a steal at £42.

Buy now

Club L London in your dreams white knitted cut out mini dress, size 10: £28, Ebay.co.uk

With a retail value of £75, you’ll save £47 picking it up second-hand. With on-trend cut out detailing on the front, a bandage fit and spaghetti straps, this is a truly Love Island-inspired piece.

Buy now

