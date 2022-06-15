Love Island: How to shop Gemma and Tasha’s pre-loved looks on eBay

Officially marking the start of summer, Love Island is back on our screens – and this year, the show is breaking up with fast fashion and partnering up with its first-ever second-hand clothing sponsor.

Announcing a gear shift for 2022, contestants will be donning pre-loved pieces courtesy of resale platform, eBay. The show’s new sponsor comes after years of controversy for their partnership with fast-fashion giant I Saw It First, which sells clothes for as little as £2. Owing to the fact that viewers were able to shop the exact outfits worn by the Islanders themselves, Love Island has been widely criticised for encouraging a disposable attitude to dressing.

This year, the islander’s second-hand ensembles are being bought and styled by vintage-clothing specialist Amy Bannerman who has dressed everyone from Dua Lipa to Sophie Turner and Rita Ora.

The first week showed Bannerman and her team of eBay-obsessed stylists to be taking inspiration from some of this summer’s hottest trends, including the Y2K revival and dopamine dressing.

Highlights so far have seen contestant Indiyah channeling the former with a pre-loved turquoise Poster Girl cut-out dress that was bought on the resale platform for almost half its original retail price, as well as an ‘Aughts- inspired toweling strapless romper that sold for just £15.

Corsets are also taking centre-stage after newcomer Ekin-Su donned an on-trend corset dress from House of CB during her “bombshell” entrance while on Monday night, Afia wore a corset top from the same brand, which was bought for £40 on the resale platform. Last night, a shimmer-themed party saw islanders wearing pre-loved sequin pieces, putting them firmly on the agenda for this summer.

This new partnership for Love Island indicates a wider change of attitudes – new research from the second-hand clothes site reveals that shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion, with 20 per cent admitting that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago.

With searches for cut-out dresses already up by 79 per cent on eBay and sequin dresses sourcing by 117 per cent on the platform, it’s clear that Love Island is once again defining this summer’s fashion trends – only now in a more socially conscious way.

And just like in previous years, you can still dress like the islanders – this time, shopping from eBay’s dedicated Love Island hub. There you’ll find pieces inspired by the contestant’s outfits worn throughout the series – and right now, you can even save 15 per cent on selected pre-loved fashion on the resale platform until 16 June by entering the coupon “PAY15LESS” at checkout.

With cut-out dresses, sequin designs and corset pieces firmly on the sartorial agenda this week, these are the best pre-loved pieces from eBay to turn heads.

Oh Polly Cindy corset mini dress in brown, size 4: £30, Ebay.co.uk

Channel bombshell Ekin-Su’s debut look with this Oh Polly corset mini dress that’s more than half the price of its retail value. Thanks to Bridgerton, corsets are in vogue and this bandage-style dress is a chic take. The built-in corset is adjustable while the wide shoulder straps offer further support.

Club L rose gold sequinned dress, size 8: £35, Ebay.co.uk

You’ll look like you’ve just come straight out of Love Island’s shimmer party with this simple take on the sequin trend from Club L. Perfect for summertime soirees, the micro hemline is also bang on trend. Style with gold hoop earrings for an effortless evening look. You can save 15 per cent right now by entering the code “PAY15LESS” at checkout.

House of CB Ella lilac organza mesh semi sheer rushed mini dress, size medium: £85, Ebay.co.uk

Handpicked by Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman herself from eBay’s Love Island hub, this House of CB ruched dress taps into the corset trend that we’ve seen on the show so far this year. The lilac-hued piece boasts flattering spaghetti straps and underwire for a more supportive fit. Enter the code “PAY15LESS” at checkout for 15 per cent off.

H&M conscious silver blue silk blend metallic midi dress, size medium: £35, Ebay.co.uk

A chic take on the shimmer trend, we love the sleek halterneck and cascading silhouette of this H&M piece. The modest and roomy-looking fit boasts a subtle front slit and A-line hem, with the seller recommending it for those between a UK 10-12. Save 15 per cent with the “PAY15LESS” coupon at checkout.

Asos Design cut out midi dress, size 12: £25, Ebay.co.uk

This laid-back take on the cut out dress trend from Asos Design is reselling for just £25. With its midi length, long sleeves, chic tie front and understated cut out dealing, it’s the perfect easy-breezy piece for this summer and beyond.

Balmain one shoulder cutout knit dress, size 8: £450, Ebay.co.uk

Highlighted by Amy Bannerman as one of the best pre-loved pieces to buy from eBay’s Love Island hub, this Balmain dress is bang on trend with its cut-away detailing. With first-hand Balmain pieces going for upwards of £1,000, it’s a no-brainer to pick up designer bits like this on eBay instead. The knit piece is said by the seller to be in great condition and you can save 15 per cent right now by entering the code “PAY15LESS” at checkout.

Oh Polly Cassia asymmetric cut out mini dress in rose, size 6: £23, Ebay.co.uk

From dopamine dressing to cut outs and micro hems, this Oh Polly number ticks all the trending boxes and the seller says it’s brand new with tags. A favourite of influencers, the brand’s mini dress usually go for around £50 so you’ll be saving 50 per cent buy showing some second hand love on eBay.

Zara linen blend dress with cut out detail, size medium: £42, Ebay.co.uk

Green is one of the colours of the season and this Zara linen midi is a nice way to tap into the trend. The cut out detailing is subtle at the back while the halter neck will make for a flattering fit. New with tags, it’s a steal at £42.

Club L London in your dreams white knitted cut out mini dress, size 10: £28, Ebay.co.uk

With a retail value of £75, you’ll save £47 picking it up second-hand. With on-trend cut out detailing on the front, a bandage fit and spaghetti straps, this is a truly Love Island-inspired piece.

