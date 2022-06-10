Love Island: Gemma fumes at Ekin-Su’s ‘patronising’ comments over her age

Gemma Owen was not happy with comments made about her age by new islander Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in last night’s (9 June) episode.

Episode four of the new series saw the “bombshells” arrive to shake things up in the villa, in the form of 27-year-old Turkish actor Ekin-Su and 25-year-old lounge host Afia Tonkmor.

Ekin-Su was an instant hit with viewers thanks to her unbridled comments about the other islanders.

After finding out that Gemma was just 19, Ekin-Su said: “You could be my little sister that I could protect.”

Speaking afterwards in the beach hut, Gemma said: “I’m sure she didn’t mean it in a b****y way but I felt like it was a bit patronising. I was a bit like, ugh.”

Later, speaking with the other original female islanders in the bedroom, Amber Beckford said, “I’m still happy to get to know them, I’m not going to be bitchy but…”

Gemma and Ekin-Su on ‘Love Island’ 2022

To which Gemma replied: “Yeah and me, if you say another patronising comment you can shove it right up your a***.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ekin-Su told the girls, “Sorry, I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends. I’m here to meet the love of my life,” sending viewers into hysterics.

When Ekin-Su was out of earshot, Gemma told the other girls, “She’s like, ‘I’m gonna go for what I want.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah b****, same.’”

During the episode, Ekin-Su went on a date with Liam Llewellyn, worked out with fellow contestant Davide Sanclimenti (who is in a couple with Gemma), and made the boys eggs for breakfast.

Read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode of Love Island here.

