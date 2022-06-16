Love Island contestant Ekin-Su has left viewers gobsmacked after sharing a covert kiss with fellow contestant Jay.

She is currently coupled with Davide. However, near the beginning of Thursday’s (16 June) episode, she was filmed inviting Jay up to the terrace for a discreet chat.

The pair were seen crawling on the floor to keep out of sight of the fellow contestants.

Ekin-Su, who has emerged as a favourite of Love Island viewers in recent days, then kissed Jay on the lips.

On social media, viewers shared their amusesment at the pair’s antics, with the image of them crawling around on the floor a particular source of hilarity.

“Why is Ekin-Su moving like she’s at the MI6 headquarters?” one person joked.

“Ekin-Su is chaotic, bold, unapologetic and messy, she’s EVERYTHING we need. The terrace crawl is a move to go down in history,” someone else wrote.

Ekin-Su crawling around on the floor in ‘Love Island’

“No way did i just watch some 30 year olds crawl and waddle on the floor like toddlers just to kiss each other,” another person commented.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 everyday except Saturdays. Episodes are then available to watch on BritBox and ITV Hub.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island fans gobsmacked as Ekin-Su crawls around on the floor for secret tryst