Love Island fans are missing Ikenna’s hilarious Twitter handler already

Ikenna and Amber became the third and fourth contestants to be dumped from the villa on last night’s Love Island (21 June) – leading to an outpouring of love for Ikenna’s Twitter account.

The elimination came after the viewers were prompted to vote for their favourite Islanders at the end of Sunday’s edition of the ITV2 dating show. The two contestants with the fewest votes were then dumped from the show.

Since the news broke, many fans have been posting about how much they’re going to miss the person who’s been in charge of Ikenna’s Twitter account while he’s been on the show.

Over the past few weeks, the account has become popular for its humorous takes on the antics in the villa.

“NAH WHAT MY CORPSE AINT EVEN COLD YET INDIYAHHHHH,” the account posted on Tuesday, after Dami and Indiyah (who Ikenna was in a couple with) expressed that they’d be interested in getting to know each other on a romantic level, after weeks of friendship.

See more typical posts below, which have garnered thousands of likes.

Realising that Ikenna’s account handler would no longer be in charge of the tweets, one fan wrote: “Whoever is running @ikenna_ek account should keep doing it. You’re doing amazing sweetie.”

“I’m throwing a party for the person who handles Ikenna’s Twitter. They thoroughly entertained us,” posted another.

A third added: “Ikenna’s Twitter handler has Beyoncé level media training.”

See more reactions below.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, excluding Saturdays.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island fans are missing Ikenna’s hilarious Twitter handler already