Love Island: Fans are in hysterics over Ekin-Su’s ‘seasonal girlfriends’ comment

Love Island viewers have been cracking up over a comment newcomer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made during Thursday night’s (9 June) episode.

The 27-year-old actor arrived in the villa with fellow “bombshell” Afia Tonkmor.

Ekin-Su’s confident entrance led to fellow Islander Liam Llewellyn telling the other contestants: “She’s gonna cause absolute carnage.”

Later, Ekin-Su told the girls: “Sorry, I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends. I’m here to meet the love of my life.”

Gemma Owen was not impressed, telling the others when Ekin-Su was out of earshot: “She’s like, ‘I’m gonna go for what I want.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah b****, same.’”

Viewers found Ekin-Su’s comment hilarious. See some of the reactions below.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Ekin-Su went on a date with Liam. She also worked out with fellow contestant Davide Sanclimenti and made the boys eggs for breakfast.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

