Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri reveals she was born completely deaf

Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri was met with support from fellow islanders when she revealed she was born completely deaf on her first night in the villa.
The 23-year-old, from North Yorkshire, is the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.
She went viral last year after pictures of her modelling earrings for fashion giant Asos – in which her cochlear implant could be seen – were widely shared.
On Monday’s opening episode of Love Island, Ghouri gathered all the islanders together to explain “who she is”.
