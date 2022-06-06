Love Island returns to UK screens in its eighth season on Monday (6 June), with a new group of singletons ready to begin their search for love.

In the hit show, which airs on ITV2 in the UK, the contestants attempt to find love in a Spanish villa, while new arrivals threaten to disrupt growing relationships. You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.

The UK reality romance show will not be immediately available to watch in the US.

However, when it is aired in the US, it will likely be available to watch on Hulu. The streamer has yet to announce the exact date for US audiences, although the 2021 series landed on Hulu nearly two weeks after its UK premiere.

Follow along with all the build-up to the launch show here

Last month, Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.

This marks the first time the show, which is famed for partnering with fast fashion brands like I Saw It First and Missguided, has partnered with eBay to dress contestants in more sustainable, preloved clothes.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, but you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

As you’re waiting in anticipation for the new season to release in the US, you can brush up here, on all of the past Love Island winners.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island 2022: Where can you watch new season in the US?