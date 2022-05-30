Love Island 2022: Meet the contestants for the new series

Love Island 2022 is nearly here, with a new cast of singletons preparing to head into the villa this summer.

The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (6 June) for a brand new series, after last year’s show was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

This year’s group of contestants will be taking part in inclusion training before the start of the 2022 season.

On Monday (30 May), the first batch of this year’s Love Island contestants were revealed.

Here are the cast announced so far…

Paige Thorne – Paramedic

Paige Thorne will be appearing on the new series

24-year-old Paige is heading into the Love Island villa in hope of finding romance, after lamenting about the slim pickings in her hometown of Swansea. She has just come out of a relationship, but has struggled to click with anyone on her dates and describes herself as the “mumsy” one of the group.

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner,” she said. “My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed.”

This list will be updated as more contestants are announced…

