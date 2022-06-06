Love Island 2022 – live: New contestants enter villa ahead of ITV show’s launch

Meet every contestant from this year’s Love Island

It only feels like yesterday that Millie and Liam won Love Island in August 2021.

But tonight (6 June), the ITV2 series is returning with a new batch of contestants who will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.

Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.

One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.

Find all the updates from the build-up to the launch show below

Show latest update 1654534807 Who is hosting Love Island? Thi’s year’s series of Love Island will see the return of Laura Whitmore as presenter – and Iain Stirling will be providing his unmistakable voiceover for the series, too. But, did you know the pair are dating in real life? Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 18:00 1654533955 Love Island vs Boris Johnson vote of no confidence It’s one of the more unlikely clashes of the year… It’s been revealed that the Love Island launch episode will begin at exactly the same time the UK learns the result of the no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson. Whichever way the vote goes, we’re not too sure ITV2 will be overjoyed about the timing. Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 17:45 1654533055 Love Island 2022 first look In fact, if you want a look at the Love Island launch episode, you can do so here thanks to the show’s official Twitter account. Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 17:30 1654531780 Love Island’s link to… Michael Owen? In the past, Love Island has featured Danny Dyer’s daughter, Tyson Fury’s brother and Ed Sheeran’s ex. This year, the series will feature yet another celebrity link: Michael Owen’s daughter. Here’s a photo of Gemma Owen from tonight’s episode. Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 17:09 1654530825 The new contestants might all seem like unknowns at the moment, but you’re going to be saying their names all summer. Meet them here: Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 16:53 1654528258 If you’re reading this, you’re probably wanting to know all the key details about what to expect from this year’s series. Fortubately, then, we have the below ready for your perusal. Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 16:10 1654524595 Hello, and welcome to our blog for the launch of Love Island – words that, depending on your stance, will either make you jump for joy or groan in disappointment) Jacob Stolworthy 6 June 2022 15:09

