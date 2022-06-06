Love Island 2022 – live: Launch show twist revealed by ITV as contestants enter new villa

Meet every contestant from this year’s Love Island

It hardly seems possible but: Love Island is returning tonight (6 June).

Just under a year since Millie and Liam won the ITV2 series, a new batch of contestants will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, in the very least, getting a nice suntan.

Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will, be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.

One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.

Find all the updates from the build up to the launch show below

Show latest update

