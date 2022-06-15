Love Island 2022 is here with the ITV2 show returning on Monday (6 June).

The reality series welcomed a new crop of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.

One such islander is 26-year-old senior microbiologist Dami Hope, who is from Dublin.

Speaking about his decision to join the show, Dami said: “This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that’s why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience.”

He acknowleged that “it might not go well with some” of the girls he talks to, but said he hopes it will be a “fun experience”.

Dami, who described himself as “passionate”, added that he will ”try not to cause trouble” in the villa.

Speaking about a prospective partner, he said: “If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that, even if it’s something I’m not talented at, I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

Dami’s Instagram account can be found here.

Dami Hope is a contestant on this year’s ‘Love Island’ (Instagram)

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island 2022 contestant Dami Hope in profile