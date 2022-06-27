Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion is temporarily blocked by judge

Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion has been temporarily blocked by a judge.

Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on Monday against the state from enforcing its abortion ban, prompting the procedure to once again be conducted in the state.

Judge Giarrusso granted the request from plaintiffs Hope Medical Group For Women and Medical Students for Choice.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday after it had provided the constitutional right to an abortion for almost five decades.

Over a dozen states had put in place so-called trigger laws to take effect and ban abortion as soon as Roe was overturned.

Louisiana abortion providers ceased their procedures on Friday as they were unsure if the measure was still legal in their state as the bill was vague, reproductive rights groups said, according to NBC News.

The Center for Reproductive Rights filed the lawsuit on behalf of the paintiffs.

Senior staff attorney Jenny Ma said in a statement that “Louisiana’s court made the right call today to swiftly block this unjust ban from taking effect”.

“It is incredibly welcome news during a very dark time in our history,” she added. “This means that Louisiana patients will still be able to access the essential health care they need — every second that abortion is accessible counts. While the fight is far from over, we will do everything in our power to preserve abortion access in Louisiana and across the country.”

A rare pro-life Democrat, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement on Friday following the overturning of Roe: “I am and have always been unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion. However, I understand that people on both sides of this complex issue hold deeply personal beliefs, and I respect that not everyone, including many in my own party, agrees with my position”.

“Louisiana has had a trigger law in place since 2006 that would outlaw abortion, without exception for rape and incest, should the United States Supreme Court overturn Roe v Wade,” he added.

“I asked the Legislature to include exceptions for rape and incest in the legislation most recently passed. While the bill that passed expanded the exceptions from the 2006 law to include instances of medical futility and treatment of ectopic pregnancies, these important exceptions were not included,” he said. “As I have said many times before, I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able determine whether to continue with a pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act.”

“And, to be clear, the legislation I recently signed protects all forms of contraception, including emergency contraception, which remains fully legal and available in Louisiana,” he noted.

More follows…

