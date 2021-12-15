Louisiana judge blames sedatives for using n-word in video

A Louisiana judge has claimed that sedative drugs are to blame for her usage of a racial slur, after footage was leaked online.

Judge Michelle Odinet, 52, can be heard using the racial slur in a viral video clip, which was recorded last weekend at her family home in Bendel Gardens, Lafayette.

While watching security footage of a Black male attempting to break into the house, Ms Odinet, alongside other members of the family, can clearly be heard using the n-word, as well as other profanity.

After one of the younger children says, “And mom’s yelling n****r, n****r,” a female voice appears to respond, “We have a n****r. It’s a n****r, like a roach.”

A short clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by Huffington Post editor Philp Lewis, which has since been shared over 6000 times.

However, in response to her alleged usage of the racial slur, Judge Odinet blamed it on sedatives, which she claimed to have started taking following the burglary attempt.

“My children and I were the victim of an armed burglary at our home,” she explained to The Current (via the Daily Mail).

“The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile.”

“Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”

Judge Michelle Odinet (Via Lafayette City Court)

The Republican judge is now facing calls within her community to resign from her position on the Lafayette City Court. She was first elected to the position just over a year ago, winning 57 per cent of the vote against rival candidate Jules Edwards.

Leading the calls for her to stand down is Lafayette city marshall, Reggie Thomas. “As a proud Black man, and the Lafayette City Marshall, I strongly believe Judge Odinet should be held accountable,” he told the Acadiana Advocate.

“I’m sure that people of color will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly and equally when they have to stand for judgment before Judge Odinet.

“This type of language cannot be accepted or tolerated by anyone, especially those who serve as leaders in our city.”

