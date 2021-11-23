Louis CK nominated for Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album

Louis CK has been nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The nomination is for his most recent special, Sincerely Louis CK, in which he joked about his own sexual misconduct.

Addressing the allegations specifically, he joked: “I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You’d gather folks and amaze them.”

The special also includes jokes relating to racism, necrophilia, paedophilia and people with disabilities.

In the credits of the special, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are both thanked by the comedian, who won several Emmys for his sitcom Louie.

In 2017, CK was accused by multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour, including masturbating in front of women without their consent, which he later admitted to. In a statement in November that year, he said he had wielded power “irresponsibly”.

As a result of the scandal, his film directing debut I Love You Daddy was pulled from release. CK later distributed it himself.

Sincerely Louis CK will compete in the Best Comedy Album category against The Comedy Vaccine by Lavell Crawford, Evolution by Chelsea Handler, Thanks for Risking Your Life by Lewis Black, The Greatest Average American by Nate Bargatze, and Zero F**** Given by Kevin Hart.

