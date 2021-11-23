Lou Cutell: Grey's Anatomy and Seinfeld star dies aged 91

Actor Lou Cutell, best known for his appearances in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 91.

His passing was announced by a friend on Facebook. No cause of death was revealed.

Mark Furman, the friend who confirmed Cutell’s death wrote: “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home.”

After listing some of his most notable credits, he added: “He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou.”

More to follow…

