Lorry full of fireworks explodes and catches fire in Bonfire Night display gone wrong

A lorry full of fireworks exploded and burst into flames as a Bonfire Night display went wrong in Dorset.

Video of the event at Ringwood Raceway in Matchams on Saturday evening shows the truck catching fire as projectiles shoot out of it in all directions.

As the explosion of fireworks begins to subsidise, a man can be heard saying over a tannoy: “That was not quite scheduled to happen.

“Did you enjoy that? You aren’t going to see that anywhere else.”

It is unclear what caused the van and fireworks to catch fire and there are no reported injuries.

Dorset and Wiltshire fire said it was called to the event around 9.23pm.

The service said it sent two fire engines to the scene but that the fire had been extinguished by the time they arrived.

Dan Searley, who attended the event, said the display was a “disaster”.

He told Bournemouth Echo: “I watched yesterday’s events unfold from beginning to end and completely end in disaster, including fireworks exploding into members of the public and then the van catching on fire where the fireworks were launched from, which caused huge flame bursts to ignite and create a scene of chaos.”

Another visitor Victoria Morson said she thought there were about 5,000 people at the event, which said was not pre-booked.

“We were sat watching the fireworks and they looked to be a bit low to me.

“We got into the car and the massive ones were low; they were going down and they were banging really loud. I’ve got ringing in my ears and my chest is still pumping. It was like you were in a war zone.”

Dorset Police said it has not received any reports about the event. The Independent has contacted Ringwood Raceway for comment.

