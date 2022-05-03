Lorraine reacts perfectly to Boris Johnson not knowing who she is during GMB interview

Lorraine has revealed that viewer reaction to Boris Johnson not knowing who she was “made her morning”.

The TV presenter went unexpectedly viral on Tuesday after the prime minister asked “who’s Lorraine?” at the conclusion of his interview with Good Morning Britain.

“Why should he know who I am? He’s busy in the morning he wouldn’t be watching us, although, he would learn a lot,” Lorraine said.

She added that the outrage over Johnson not knowing her name was “very funny” but suggested the prime minister wouldn’t “lose votes” over the gaffe.

