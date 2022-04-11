Lori Vallow ruled competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering her children who she claimed were ‘zombies’

Lori Vallow, an Idaho woman who is accused of killing her two children after becoming convinced they were “zombies” possessed by evil spirits has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial after her trial was put on hold for more than a year to await a ruling.

Ms Vallow’s husband, author Chad Daybell, have both been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and fraud in the killings of their children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The bodies of the children were found buries in Mr Daybell’s yard in 2020.

