Lord Geidt resigned as Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser over plan to ‘deliberately breach ministerial code’

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser quit because over a No 10 plan that risked a “deliberate breach the ministerial code”, his resignation letter reveals

However, Christopher Geidt’s letter fails to fully lift the lid on the controversy – which Downing Street described as a “commercially sensitive matter in the national interest”.

In a stinging letter – which the government first attempted to suppress – Lord Geidt says he was put in an “impossible and odious” position by the request to advise on the plan.

“This would make a mockery not only of respect for the Code, but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s Ministers. I can have no part in this,” he has written.

In his reply, Mr Johnson says the issue is connected with the new post-Brexit trade remedies authority and the need to protect a crucial industry from damage.

The move would potentially breach “obligations” with the World Trade Organisation, the reply says.

