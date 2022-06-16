Lord Geidt: Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser resigns over ‘impossible and odious’ position

Downing Street has published a letter from Boris Johnson‘s former ethics adviser Lord Geidt, who resigned suddenly without explanation on Wednesday (15 June).

In his statement, Lord Geidt claims he had been put in an “impossible and odious position” after being asked to consider a matter that could have breached the ministerial code.

“This would make a mockery not only of respect for the code but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s ministers. I can have no part in this,” he wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.