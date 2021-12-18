Lord Frost ‘resigns from government’ triggering fresh crisis for Boris Johnson

Brexit minister David Frost has reportedly resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet, triggering another crisis inside Downing Street.

Lord Frost — one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful — helped negotiate the Brexit agreement and has taken a hardline approach over the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the cabinet minister handed in his resignation a week ago, but has been persuaded to stay in his post until January.

The newspaper quoted sources saying his departure had been prompted by the implementation of the Covid plan measures earlier this week which promoted a nearly 100-strong rebellion among Conservative MP — the biggest revolt of Mr Johnson’s premiership.

However, it added Lord Frost was also concerned over the government’s decision to hike national insurance from April. In a speech last month, he warned ministers against following the “European social model” and must cut taxes.

It represents a major political blow from the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in No 10 during Covid restrictions, growing discontent on the Tory backbenches and yesterday’s historic loss in the North Shropshire by-election — a seat held by the party since 1832.

Jenny Chapman, the shadow Brexit secretary, said: “As if we didn’t already know, Lord Frost resigning shows the government’s in chaos.

“The country needs leadership not a lame duck PM whose MPs and cabinet have lost faith in him. Boris Johnson needs to apologise to the public and explain what his plan is for the next few weeks.”

Downing Street did not immediately respond for comment.

More follows…

