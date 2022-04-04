Look inside the historic train used by Hollywood stars

Santa Fe residents and renowned authors Hampton Sides and Douglas Preston have celebrated the “gorgeous and wonderful” 1930s Acoma train, which was used to ferry “Hollywood stars between Chicago and LA back and forth before the days of airplane flights”.

Mr Preston noted it is “the only one still in existence” and is an “art deco masterpiece”.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website. To find out more about buying tickets click here.

