Longtime Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network to join CNN streaming service

Veteran anchor and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades helming the flagship Sunday news program.

Mr Wallace made the announcement on his show on Sunday, telling viewers he was “ready for a new adventure” and would try to reach beyond politics with his new position.

“After 18 years – this is my final FOX News Sunday. It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride,” he added.

That position was revealed in a statement from Mr Wallace and CNN to be an anchoring position with CNN+, Turner Broadcasting System’s upcoming premium streaming service.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+”, said Mr Wallace. “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape.”

Mr Wallace has headed up Fox News Sunday’s prime anchoring spot since 2003; in that position, he has become a fixture of American political discourse and has gone on to serve as debate moderator for the network on numerous occasions.

His most recent performance in that role was last year, when he presided over the first meeting between Donald Trump and now-President Joe Biden and the former bullied his way through the debate by talking over his opponent and flinging wild insults. Mr Wallace would later admit that he should have been tougher on Mr Trump and directed him to follow the debate’s rules.

Fox News confirmed Mr Wallace’s departure in a statement to The Independent that stated that the network was “extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years”.

“The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named,” said the network.

Mr Wallace’s announcement that he will be joining CNN’s new streaming service appears to confirm that the network will not be choosing him to host the coveted 9pm time slot vacated by Chris Cuomo when he was fired by the network in the wake of his brother’s sexual misconduct scandal. Mr Cuomo now faces his own allegation of sexual misconduct.

The company has yet to announce who will take over the valuable timeslot, and has faced calls from some including CNN alum Brooke Baldwin to give the spot to a woman and break up the channel’s male-dominated primetime lineup.

