Pete Williams, whose nearly three decades career with NBC News had included dogged coverage of the Supreme Court and the Justice Department, plans to retire from the network in July.

Noah Oppenheim, the president of the network, announced the longtime correspondent’s plans to depart to staffers in a memo sent on Thursday, NBC News reported.

“For generations of NBC News reporters, working alongside Pete has been a daily masterclass in journalism. But perhaps more importantly, it has been a masterclass in what it means to be a good colleague. Pete’s decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. For those that know Pete well, it’s his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion that will be missed most,” wrote the NBC News president in the message to employees of the network.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Longtime correspondent Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly three decades