Londoners bask in hot weather as temperatures reach 29C across capital

June 16, 2022

Londoners were treated to scorching temperatures this week, as the capital hit 29 degrees celcius on Thursday (16 June).

Sunnier spells are expected on Friday, with temperatures of 32 degrees celcius according to Met Office predictions.

Pollen levels were predicted to be very high and a level 7 UV index health warning was issued on Thursday.

This video shows people enjoying the sunshine on the boating lake at Alexandra Palace, north London.

