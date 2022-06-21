London tube strikes: What days and times will the TfL network be disrupted?

Tube stations across London are closed today as London Underground workers stage a 24-hour walk out.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised customers to avoid travel on the entire network, warning of severe disruption across all lines for the entirety of Tuesday 21 June.

Which days and times will Tubes be affected?

In a statement about the strikes, TfL said: “TfL services and national rail will be affected by strikes from Tue 21 to Sun 26 June.”

This takes into account not just the London Underground walk out (from midnight on 21 June until midnight on 22 June), but wider disruption caused by UK-wide rail strikes as 40,000 rail workers participate in industrial action on 21, 23 and 25 June.

This means that most journeys during Tuesday 21 June on the TfL network will be off-limits, but also covers TfL’s back for the other six days of the week, when RMT members of staff may be on strike.

Tuesday 21 June: 00.00 to 23.59

Tuesday is the day that almost all London Underground lines are out of action, with Overground and Elizabeth Line also disrupted (though with a reduced service).

The strike officially began at midnight on Tuesday morning and ends at midnight on Wednesday morning.

However, TfL has warned that it expects the chaos to spill into the morning of Wednesday 22 June.

Wednesday 22 June: Disruption until at least mid-morning

In anticipation of knock-on effects from Tuesday’s strike action, TfL has warned that there will be ongoing disruption until at least mid-morning on Wednesday.

No services will run until 8am at the earliest on Wednesday. There will also be an officially reduced service on the Overground and Elizabeth Line until mid-morning.

TfL advises: “Avoid making Tube journeys until mid-morning – disruption is likely to continue”.

Which London Underground lines are affected?

TfL says that, on Tuesday: “Most TfL and national rail services will be severely disrupted or not running, including:

The Tube

The Elizabeth Line

The Overground

London Trams”

All Tube lines are partly or fully suspended, while the London Overground is operating a reduced timetable until 6.30pm. The Elizabeth line is operating a reduced service and has severe delays.

TfL also warns that “buses, the DLR and any other services which are running will be extremely busy with queues to board”. TfL bosses say that if you absolutely must travel on the network, aim to have finished your journey before 6pm on Tuesday.

What about the rest of the week?

Disruption is also expected on the TfL-operated London Overground and Elizabeth Line between Thursday 23 and Sunday 26, amid the wider UK rail strikes.

TfL says it will operate a “reduced service on the London Overground and Elizabeth line (where TfL uses national rail assets) as well as parts of the Tube on Thurs 23 and Sat 25 June.”

It has announced that on Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June, London Overground services will run a reduced service from 7.30am to 6pm.

For those playing it safe, TfL also warns that “disruption following strikes [is] likely on the Tube, Elizabeth line and London Overground on Friday 24 and Sun 26 June”.

Mornings are predicted to be worst affected, with TfL bosses advising passengers to “avoid travelling on the Overground before mid-morning” on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link London tube strikes: What days and times will the TfL network be disrupted?