London to Glasgow trains cancelled by flooding just days ahead of Cop26

Trains from London to Glasgow have been cancelled after floods sparked by heavy rain in north west England and Scotland.

Network Rail Scotland said two road bridges across the River Annan were “washed away” amid torrential rain.

It tweeted: “Two road bridges have been washed away on the river Annan, north of the railway.

“We’re unable to allow trains to pass over the Annan Viaduct pending a daylight safety inspection. The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice.”

The travel disruption takes place just days before Glasgow hosts world leaders and environmental campaigners at the Cop26 climate conference.

Between 100 and 130mm of rain fell in Cumbria and South Lanarkshire and Network Rail has imposed a series of speed restrictions for safety across the regions.

Avanti West Coast said disruption to services is expected until at least 1pm. The rail operator added: “Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL north of Preston today.”

https://twitter.com/francesleach_/status/1453993736128585729

Travellers took to social media to say they are being redirected to Edinburgh or offered rail replacement buses.

England’s Environment Agency also advised against travel, issuing a number of flood warnings and urging that people “don’t risk driving through floodwater”.

It wrote on Twitter: “It’s deeper than it looks, and just 30cm of water can float your car.”

In Glasgow, videos posted on social media showed cars stranded in water which swamped city streets.

In England, 11 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – were in place across parts of the Lake District National Park.

Ferries on Windermere were suspended on Thursday and were likely to remain out of service on Friday after the operators said heavy rain had pushed up lake levels “to an extent whereby we cannot land safely”.

A total of 16 flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – have also been issued in the Lake District and in parts of the Yorkshire Dales.

In Scotland, 20 flood warnings have been issued including in areas near Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link London to Glasgow trains cancelled by flooding just days ahead of Cop26