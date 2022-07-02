London Pride Parade: What is the march route and what time does it start?

Pride in London is back for the first time since 2019, with more than a million people expected to join the march.

The major event, which marks 50 years since the capital’s first Pride march in 1972, takes place on Saturday (2 July) and will feature performances across four stages around central London.

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, 2018 Eurovision winner Netta, and pop and soul singer Samantha Mumba will take to the stages.

The parade will close with a “show-stopping” performance by pop superstar Ava Max at Trafalgar Square.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Pride march…

What time does London Pride start?

The parade will start at 12pm from Hyde Park Corner. The grandstand in Haymarket, where ticketholders can watch the parade from, will open at 11am.

What is the London Pride parade route?

Today’s parade will follow in the footsteps of the original 1972 Pride march.

It will kick off from the first podium at Hyde Park Corner, before making its way along the edge of Green Park.

Marchers will then reach the second podium at Piccadilly Circus, where they will turn right and head towards Charing Cross to the third podium at the top of Orange Street.

The parade will travel past The Mall and end at Whitehall at about 6pm.

You can check the parade route map on Pride in London’s website.

What else is happening at London Pride?

London Pride doesn’t end once the parade is over.

More than 100 performers will take to the four stages in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Golden Square and the Soho Stage on Dean Street to keep the party going.

These include Tony nominee Justin Vivian Bond, stars of Pride’s recent Proud and Loud concert at the Royal Albert Hall, Cat Burns and Arion, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi and Victoria Scone, Dreya Mac, Sienna Liggins, London Gay Big Band, Mila Jam, Bang Bang Romeo, Jack Hawitt, Cedric Neal and Matt Willis from Kinky Boots in Concert at Drury Lane, and the cast from & Juliet.

The stages will be hosted by famous faces including Adele Roberts, Charlie Powell, Will Njobvu, Kate Holderness, Michael Twaits of Pride’s Got Talent, Asifa Lahore, Boo, Louis Cypher, and more.

The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link London Pride Parade: What is the march route and what time does it start?