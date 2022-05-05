London NFL 2022: When do tickets go on sale for the Giant-Packers game?

The NFL has now announced five games for the highly anticipated 2022 International Series and the question on everyone’s mind is how do we get tickets to see them?

Spread out across London, Munich and Mexico City, this tournament is certainly living up to its international name, and here in the UK we’re lucky enough to have three of the five games scheduled to take place on our soil in the Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadiums.

Kicking off the series on 2 October is the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints game at the Spurs stadium, and it’s set to be a big one. Any hardcore NFL fans probably don’t need to be reminded that this game is a rematch of the 2017 playoffs’ ​​”Minneapolis Miracle”, and both teams will be coming in strong after finishing just outside of the playoffs last year.

The second match though seems to be the one gaining serious attention. Taking place on 9 October at 14.30 UK time, the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers are going head to head at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. And although it’s available to watch on the NFL Network in the United States, for those in the UK there’s a chance to get much closer to the action.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far about how to get tickets, when they come on sale and where to stay if travelling from far away.

2022 International Series Schedule

2 October: New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

9 October: Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

30 October: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos, Wembley Stadium, London

13 November: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks, Allianz Arena, Munich

21 November: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

How to get tickets for the 2022 NFL London games?

Tickets for the games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Vikings-Saints and Giants-Packers, will go on sale in June following the announcement of the Premier League schedule, so you will have to be patient for a few more weeks. But the official NFL website is encouraging people to register interest in the two Tottenham Hotspur Stadium matches here.

Information on tickets for all other matches can be found on the official NFL website. And although Ticketmaster is keeping quiet for now, the official NFL 2022 London Games logo is now up on the site, so we are expecting updates any day.

How much are tickets for the 2022 NFL London games?

We don’t yet know how much ticket prices will be. Last year we saw prices of £259 to £700 for premium ticket packages and this year appears to be similar with five premium packages already on the NFL site but not yet for sale.

Last year, general adult tickets started from £60, and child tickets from £23, for tier seven seats and increased in price up to £169 for tier one on Ticketmaster. And we’re expecting to see similar prices this year.

Where to stay near the stadium?

If you’re coming from further afield, or are hopeful you’ll be celebrating until the early hours of the morning, then finding a good hotel or apartment can really aid your experience. Just be sure to book early as thousands of people will be flocking to the capital for these games.

Booking.com has a great range of rooms around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to suit every budget, or if you’re looking for something more family-friendly, then take a look at our best London family hotels round-up.

