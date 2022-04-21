London mosque ‘attacked by group armed with bottles and hockey sticks’

Worshippers were injured at a London mosque after being attacked by a group of men armed with bottles and hockey sticks.

One suspect also reportedly set some paper alight in a bin outside the place of worship in Pilgrims Way, East Ham, police said.

The group fled the scene before police arrived and officers found no trace of them despite searching the area.

A number of people suffered minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment.

Images shared on social media appeared to show the burned remains of documents and papers outside the mosque.

It is thought worshippers were attacked while entering the building on Tuesday night for iftar – the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast after sunset.

Eyewitnesses told the Evening Standard about 15 males turned up outside the building at about 9pm armed with wooden poles, beer bottles, fluorescent light tubes and stones.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were investigating a report of racially aggravated common assault following an incident outside a mosque in East Ham.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 9.06pm on Tuesday, 19 April to reports that a group of men in Pilgrims Way, armed with bottles and hockey sticks, had attacked members of the mosque.

“One suspect is said to have set alight some paper in a bin outside the mosque.

“The suspects fled prior to the police’s arrival. Officers searched the area but found no trace of the suspects.

“A number of people suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

“There will be extra patrols in the area. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7482/19APR.

To give information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link London mosque ‘attacked by group armed with bottles and hockey sticks’