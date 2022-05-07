London Mayor visits Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined Muslims celebrating during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London.

Sadiq Khan told PA Media it was “fantastic to be back” because of the “vibe and atmosphere.”

This is the first celebration of the religious festival taking place in Trafalgar Square since 2019, as people did “the right thing and stayed home” to help prevent the spread of Covid during the Pandemic.