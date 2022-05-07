London Mayor visits Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square

Posted on May 7, 2022 0

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined Muslims celebrating during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London.

Sadiq Khan told PA Media it was “fantastic to be back” because of the “vibe and atmosphere.”

This is the first celebration of the religious festival taking place in Trafalgar Square since 2019, as people did “the right thing and stayed home” to help prevent the spread of Covid during the Pandemic.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link London Mayor visits Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square