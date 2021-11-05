London could see its worst record for teenage killings this year

London could be on track for its worst year of teenage killings on record, the Metropolitan Police has warned.

There have been 26 teenage homicides in the capital so far, and if that number were to rise in the remaining eight weeks it would overtake the record set 13 years ago.

The statistic was almost beaten in 2017 when 27 teenage killings were recorded.

Young people have now been urged to “put the knives down” by Met Police as it called for trust between communities and authorities.

Its lead on violent crime, Commander Alex Murray, said: “Part of talking to you today is to say to people, put the knives down, get rid of them – just get rid of them.”

He added: “We’ve had some tragic murders here, Camron Smith, Demarie Roye, Tai Jordan O’Donnell – three young people who have recently been murdered in Croydon, and it makes us want to work together, get to know each other and also to build trust with each other. We can all make a difference.”

Met Police say the past few years has seen a “huge advancement” in the relationship between activists and officers, partly due to weekly meeting in Croydon to encourage communication amongst all.

Community activist Anthony King is adamant he did not want to be associated with a record number of deaths, adding it was time to “stop hiding the fact that knives are going missing from the kitchen”.

The popularity of drill music has shone a light on just how prevalent knife crime is, BBC 1xtra’s DJ Milktray says, who hopes music will help combat the rise in teenage killings.

He said: “Music is a massive part of trying to connect with everybody, it is the language of the world.

“Drill music has really opened people’s eyes to really what is going on out here in our communities. As much as it can glorify, it’s a reality check and I feel for some parents it’s a way for them to see what’s really going on.”

DJ CKFlash, who founded the Peckham BMX club, called for music artists to help keep young people off the streets, sharing their success stories as inspiration to teens.

He said: “You can make it as a music star, but it’s about what you put back into the community once you make it as a star.

“It’s all good to do your music, making money, have the flash car, but what are you going to put back into it, to show young people the journey from zero to hero.

“There’s enough of the talking, let’s do the doing, let’s keep the young people off the streets.”

