Logic’s song 1-800-273-8255 helped lower suicide rates, according to study

Research suggests that Logic’s 2017 song “1-800-273-8255” has helped decrease suicide rates among teenagers.

Named after the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) phone number, the song and its video depicts what it feels like wanting to commit suicide.

A new study conducted by BMJ reveals that Logic’s song has been the “broadest and most sustained suicide prevention messaging directly connected to a story of hope and recovery”.

The lyrics go: “I’ve been on the low /I been taking my time/ I feel like I’m out of my mind/ It feel like my life ain’t mine/ Who can relate?”

The song’s video portrays the problems faced by a high school student who struggles with his sexuality. He’s bullied to the point of considering suicide but controls himself after calling a suicide hotline to speak with someone.

When Logic – whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II – performed the song at the 2017 MTV VMAs and the 2018 Grammy Awards, the study notes that NSPL saw a 6.9 per cent increase in calls, while the suicide rate decreased among 10 to 19-year-olds by 5.5 per cent.

Logic – 1-800-273-8255 ft. Alessia Cara, Khalid (Official Video)

The track which features Khalid and Alessia Cara has been streamed by over 400,000,000 people around the world.

“To know that my music was actually affecting people’s lives, truly, that’s what inspired me to make the song,” Logic told CNN.

“We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind,” he added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

