Logan Paul signs multi-year WWE deal

YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

Paul, 27, has boxed both as an amateur and professional – like his younger brother Logan.

The American fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur contest in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional bout in 2019.

Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, in April. He impressed with his athleticism in a tag-team match in which he partnered The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and the WWE legend’s son Dominik.

Now Paul has signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment company.

The 27-year-old is expected to next feature at SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

