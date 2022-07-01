Logan Mwangi’s teenage killer tells stepmother to ‘f*** off’ during police questioning

Logan Mwangi’s teenage killer turned on his stepmother during police questioning, asking officers to tell her to “f*** off”.

Craig Mulligan, who was 13 years old at the time, claimed Angharad Williamson was putting the blame on him and his stepfather, John Cole.

When asked by police if there’s anything he’d like to add to his account of Logan’s murder, he says: “Can you tell my mum to f*** off for me?”

“She’s blaming me and my dad for everything when we haven’t done anything… Now I’m just sick of this.”

