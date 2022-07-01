Logan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrest

Logan Mwangi’s 14-year-old stepbrother told police to “get the f*** out” of his room as he was arrested in the aftermath of the little boy’s death.

Craig Mulligan was named for the first time on Thursday (30 June) after being convicted of five-year-old Logan’s murder alongside his stepfather John Cole, 40, and stepmother Angharad Williamson, 31.

In footage released by South Wales Police, the teenager can be seen telling officers to “get the f*** out”.

Logan suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped in a river.

