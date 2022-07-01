Logan Mwangi: Police bodycam captures five-year-old’s mother crying during arrest

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Logan Mwangi’s mother and stepfather were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Logan suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped into a river in Wales in July 2021.

A chilling video shows Angharad Williamson, 31, asking why she’s being arrested alongside John Cole, 40, while crying on the stairs.

“Tell me now what happened to my son… we need to help find out what happened to Logan,” she says.

“It’s tearing my heart apart.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.