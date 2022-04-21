Logan Mwangi: Mother, step-father and teenager guilty of murdering five-year-old found dead in river

A mother has been found guilty of murdering her five-year-old son alongside his step-father and a teenage boy.

Logan Mwangi’s body was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July, just a few hundred metres from the flat he shared with his family.

The child, also known as Logan Williamson, had suffered 56 “catastrophic” external injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a fall from a height.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, and her partner John Cole, 40, were convicted of murder by a jury of five men and seven women at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday after five hours of deliberation.

A14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was also found guilty of murder.

Williamson screamed “no, no, no” as the verdicts were returned.

The court previously heard Williamson reported Logan missing at 5.45am on 31 July 2021 and accused a woman against whom she held a grudge of abducting him.

Logan was found wearing only mis-matched pyjamas in the river by police a short time later and was confirmed dead in hospital.

CCTV footage shown to the jury captured Cole and the teenage boy, who was 13 years old at the time, leaving the family’s address in the early hours of 31 July.

Cole was carrying something in his arms towards the river that he later confirmed was Logan’s dead body.

More follows

