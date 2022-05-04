Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been making the headlines for its controversial plot ever since the show went on air. The contestants and the actor herself have made several shocking revelations about their personal life on the show. During the latest episode of Lock Upp, Ranaut could be heard talking about the ‘Kala Sach’ of Bollywood and said that sexual exploitation was very common in the industry. The conversation was sparked after contestant Saisha Shinde narrated her own incident of sexual exploitation.

Kanaga could be heard saying that no matter how much they try to defend the industry, sexual exploitation of young people is very common. She said “I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it’s the truth…While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai.”

Ranaut also spoke about the #MeToo movement that had taken Bollywood by storm and said that the alleged women who called out prominent names are nowhere to be seen today. “Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain,” she said.

Source Link : 'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut Exposes 'Kala Sach' Of Bollywood, Says 'Sexual Exploitation Is Common In Industry'