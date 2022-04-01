Loch Ness Monster hunter claims he is the first to spot Nessie in 2022

April 1, 2022

A Loch Ness Monster hunter has recorded the first “official” sighting of Nessie this year.

Eoin O’Faodhagain, a veteran spotter who regularly records sightings via the loch’s webcam, has claimed to see “two objects moving parallel to each other” across the water.

He was previously becoming worried as no one had seen the mysterious monster since the turn of the year, but now believes Nessie has surfaced again.

O’Faodhagain shared the footage of his virtual sighting this week, which purportedly shows dark shapes moving across the loch in Scotland.

